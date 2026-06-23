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SpaceX loses over $600 billion in market value in three days as profit booking intensifies

The stock fell 16 per cent on Monday to close at USD 154.60, its lowest level since listing. The latest decline extended the stock's three-day slide to 23 per cent, significantly reducing the company's valuation. Despite the sharp fall, SpaceX remains valued at more than USD 2 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
SpaceX loses over $600 billion in market value in three days as profit booking intensifies
Image Credit: File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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