SpaceX loses over $600 billion in market value in three days as profit booking intensifies

The stock fell 16 per cent on Monday to close at USD 154.60, its lowest level since listing. The latest decline extended the stock's three-day slide to 23 per cent, significantly reducing the company's valuation. Despite the sharp fall, SpaceX remains valued at more than USD 2 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jun 23, 2026, 03:13 PM IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 03:13 PM IST join share