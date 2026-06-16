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SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation

The rally has propelled the combined market capitalisation of SpaceX and Tesla to a record $4.4 trillion, exceeding Apple's market value and approaching that of Google, according to the platform.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation
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