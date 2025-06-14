SpiceJet Q4 Revenue Drops 16%, Net Profit Jumps To Rs 325 Crore

New Delhi: Low-cost Indian airline SpiceJet on Saturday announced that its revenue from operations fell 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,446.37 crore in Q4 FY25, down from Rs 1,719.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24).

However, the budget carrier’s profit soared nearly three times as profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 324.87 crore from Rs 119 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q4 FY24). The company credited this turnaround to better passenger yields, strong load factors, and cost optimisation.

For the full financial year 2024-25, SpiceJet recorded a profit of Rs 580.74 crore, a remarkable recovery from the loss of Rs 409 crore in FY24. However, annual revenue from operations declined by 25 per cent, dropping to Rs 5,284 crore compared to Rs 7,050 crore in the previous fiscal.

Despite the revenue decline, FY25 marked a major milestone for the airline as it posted a full-year net profit of Rs 48 crore -- its first annual profit in seven years. SpiceJet said its load factor stood at a strong 88.1 per cent -- reflecting robust travel demand.

Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer (RASK) also improved by 3.4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. As part of its financial strengthening, the Promoter Group infused Rs 500 crore in equity into the company, including Rs 294.09 crore in the final tranche during Q4 FY25.

With this, the airline’s net worth turned positive, standing at Rs 683 crore by the end of the fiscal. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, said the company had achieved a significant operational and financial turnaround.

He added that with a healthier balance sheet, stronger investor confidence, and ongoing expansion, SpiceJet is now positioned for long-term growth. Ahead of the results, SpiceJet shares closed 2 per cent lower on Friday at Rs 43.81 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).