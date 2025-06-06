Starlink Cleared For Launch: Gets Licence To Offer Satellite Internet In India

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has received a crucial license from the Department of Telecommunications, according to reports. This marks a major step forward for the company’s plans to enter the Indian market. With the government’s green light, Starlink is now closer to launching its commercial services in India. This aims to tap into the country’s massive base of over 900 million internet users, as reported by Reuters and Bloomberg.

Trial Spectrum Likely Soon

According to officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Starlink has officially been granted the licence and is likely to receive trial spectrum within 15 to 20 days of applying. This update comes just a day after Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that Starlink would soon begin operations in India. Calling satellite internet “another flower in the bouquet of telecommunications,” he highlighted how this technology will further expand the ways people in India can stay connected.

Spectrum Allocation the Next Key Step

The next step for Starlink is getting spectrum allocation which will allow the company to roll out its services on a larger scale. However, the Department of Telecommunications is yet to approve the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendations on satellite communication spectrum. TRAI has also proposed that the government offer subsidies to satellite service providers to help boost internet access in rural and remote parts of the country.

Starlink May Offer Cheaper Plans in India

Starlink recently rolled out its services in Bangladesh, offering internet at around Rs 3,000 per month, along with a one-time hardware cost of Rs 33,000. However, in India, the company is reportedly planning a much more affordable launch. According to an ET report citing analysts, Starlink may offer unlimited data plans at a promotional price of under 10 dollars per month (around Rs 840). The aim is to quickly build a strong user base—targeting up to 10 million subscribers in the coming years—while keeping costs manageable and making satellite internet more accessible for everyone

A Comeback After Regulatory Setbacks

Starlink has been interested in entering the Indian market since 2021, but its plans were delayed due to regulatory issues, forcing the company to refund pre-order payments. With the recent approval, Starlink is now making a fresh push to establish itself in one of the world’s most promising satellite internet markets. Meanwhile, competitors like Amazon’s Project Kuiper are still waiting for clearance to begin operations.