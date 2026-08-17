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  • /Steep LPG under‑recoveries weigh on OMCs profitability after global supply shocks

Steep LPG under‑recoveries weigh on OMCs profitability after global supply shocks

The three major OMCs faced combined under-recoveries of around Rs 13,700 crore in Q1FY27, post-adjusting for the compensation of Rs 7,500 crore, due to selling LPG below the market-determined price.

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
Steep LPG under‑recoveries weigh on OMCs profitability after global supply shocks

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