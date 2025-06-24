Stock Market Cheers Israel-Iran Ceasefire; Sensex Rallies 900 Points

New Delhi: The Indian stock market has cheered news of Israel-Iran ceasefire, with Sensex jumping 900 points while the Nifty crossed past 25,000 level.

After Iran launched six more missiles at Israel, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that both Tehran and Tel Aviv had approached him simultaneously asking for "peace," which prompted his declaration of a ceasefire.

Posting on his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'peace'! I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real winners!"

"Both Nations will see tremendous love, peace and prosperity in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness & truth. The future for Israel & Iran is unlimited, &; filled with great promise. God bless you both!" he added.