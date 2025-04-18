Stock Market Closed Today On Account Of Good Friday Holiday 18 April 2025

New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will remain closed on Friday (18 April 2025) on account of Good Friday.

On Good Friday, trading will be suspended on major platforms including the BSE and NSE stock exchanges, as well as the commodity exchanges MCX and NCDEX, and the bond markets. Market activities will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Trading will commence with a 15-minute pre-opening session at 9:00 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am onwards on BSE and NSE.

Regular trading hours will resume, with the morning session running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the evening session from 5:00 pm until 11:30/11:55 pm on MCX.

Indian stock markets opened on a flat note on Thursday amidst caution being excercised by investors as fourth-quarter earnings season begins. Both Equity indices saw minor declines in the early session.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 2 percent on Thursday, registering their fourth day of rally as investors turned buoyant after foreign investors returned to domestic equities amid expectations of a breakthrough in US-Japan trade negotiations over reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,508.91 points or 1.96 percent to reclaim the 78,000 level. It finally settled at 78,553.20. During the day, it soared 1,572.48 points or 2.04 percent to 78,616.77.

As many as 2,427 stocks advanced while 1,522 declined and 157 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty surged 414.45 points or 1.77 percent to 23,851.65.

In four days, the BSE benchmark jumped 4,706.05 points or 6.37 percent, and the Nifty surged 1,452.5 points or 6.48 percent.