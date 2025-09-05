Stock Market Ends Flat; Auto Shares surge As IT And FMCG Decline

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices ended flat after a volatile session on Friday as investors showed a mixed approach amid weak global cues.

Sensex closed at 80,710.76, down 7.25 points or 0.01 per cent. The 30-share index started the session with a positive note at 81,012.42 against last session's closing of 80,718.01. The index, however, remained volatile amid buying in automobile stocks and selling pressure in the IT and FMCG shares. It hit an intra-day high and low at 81,036.56 and 80,321.19, respectively.

Nifty ended the session at 24,741.0, up 6.70 points or 0.03 per cent.

"Indian equities ended flat but sentiment stayed mildly positive as key indices rebounded from intraday lows on buying at support levels. The auto sector continued to extend gains on expectations of a demand revival," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Broader markets outperformed, with strong mid- and small-cap participation as domestic investors rotated into value and growth opportunities beyond large caps. Global cues also lent support, with US and Asian markets trading higher ahead of the US jobs report, a key trigger for Fed rate cut expectations, he added.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Eternal, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and Axis Bank were the top gainers among the Sensex stocks. While ITC, HCL Tech, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, L&T, Titan, Kotak Bank and Ultratech Cement were settled in negative territory.

The sectoral indices experienced a mixed response amid cautious investors' response. Nifty Fin Services jumped 35.90 points or 0.14 per cent, while Nifty Auto soared 325.75 points or 1.25 per cent. Nifty IT slipped 507 points, and Nifty FMCG ended the session 811 points or 1.42 per cent lower.

Broader indices remained affirmative. Nifty Small Cap escalated 33 points or 0.19 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 116 points or 0.20 per cent, while Nifty 100 closed flat.