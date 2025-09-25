Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964505https://zeenews.india.com/economy/stock-market-ends-lower-amid-profit-booking-selling-in-it-stocks-2964505.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
STOCK MARKET

Stock Market Ends Lower Amid Profit Booking, Selling In IT Stocks

Broad-based selling prevailed in the market with heavy selling across auto, IT, pharma, and healthcare sectors, while metals gained on the back of China’s liquidity support and copper supply concerns, the analyst added.

|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 04:19 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stock Market Ends Lower Amid Profit Booking, Selling In IT StocksFile Photo

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices extended the bearish momentum for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, fueled by FII outflows, profit booking and persistent selling in the IT sector stocks. Sensex ended the session at 81,159.68, down 555.95 points or 0.68 per cent. The 30-share index started the session under pressure at 81,574.31 against the last session's closing of 81,715.63 amid overall selling. The index dragged further to hit an intraday low at 81,092.89.

Nifty closed at 24,890.85, down 166.05 or 0.66 per cent. "Indian markets extended their losing streak for a fifth straight session as investors booked profits amid persistent FII outflows and uncertainty over US-India trade talks, which is expected to dent Q2 GDP growth, an analyst said.

Broad-based selling prevailed in the market with heavy selling across auto, IT, pharma, and healthcare sectors, while metals gained on the back of China’s liquidity support and copper supply concerns, the analyst added. Overall, sentiment remains cautious ahead of India’s H2 FY26 borrowing and US macroeconomic data, expected to be released at the end of the week.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trent, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, TCS, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and L&amp;T, SBI and Ultratech Cement closed in negative territory from the Sensex baskets. BEL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel settled in green.

Sectoral indices closed in red amid persistent selling. Nifty Auto fell 249 points or 0.92 per cent, Nifty FMCG slipped 270 points or 0.49 per cent, Nifty IT closed 445 points or 1.27 per cent lower, Nifty Fin Services dragged 141 points or 0.53 per cent, and Nifty Bank settled 145 points or 0.26 per cent.

Broader indices followed suit as well. Nifty Next 50 dipped 514 points or 0.75 per cent, Nifty 100 slipped 174 points or 0.68 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 closed 368 points or 0.64 per cent, and Nifty Small Cap 100 fell 102 points or 0.57 per cent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh