Stock Market Ends Lower As Investors Take Cautious Approach On US Tariffs

The new tariff structure includes a 10 per cent tax on all US imports, with higher tariffs on countries with a trade surplus. India will now face a 27 per cent tariff.

|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2025, 04:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: The Indian stock market closed lower on Thursday as investors remained cautious following US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

The Sensex fell 322.08 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 76,295.36. During the day, the index fluctuated between an intraday high of 76,493.74 and a low of 75,807.55.

The Nifty also ended lower, down 82.25 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 23,250.10.

"The primary catalyst for today's decline was deteriorating global sentiment, exacerbated by US President Trump's announcement of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, which prompted a cautious stance among investors," said Sundar Kewat of Ashika Institutional Equity.

Tech stocks led the losses, with TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Motors declining by up to 4.02 per cent.

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, and Asian Paints were among the top gainers, rising as much as 4.57 per cent.

The IT sector was the worst performer, with the Nifty IT index dropping 4.21 per cent, dragged down by Persistent Systems, Coforge, TCS, and Mphasis. Auto, oil & gas, and realty stocks also struggled.

However, pharma stocks performed well, with the Nifty Pharma index climbing 2.25 per cent. Banking, healthcare, FMCG, and consumer durables stocks also saw gains, rising up to 1.94 per cent.

Despite the overall market decline, smallcap stocks outperformed, as the Nifty Smallcap100 index gained 0.58 per cent.

Market analysts stated that investors are expected to remain watchful of global developments and their impact on market trends.

"The domestic market initially showed signs of recovery but ended with modest losses after the announcement of a relatively lower 26 per cent tariff on US imports," said Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments Limited.

"Although the tariff presents short-term challenges, India's economic resilience and bilateral trade agreement may help mitigate the overall impact," he stated.

The rupee ended flat but traded in a volatile range between 85.75 and 85.35, as markets reacted to Trump's reciprocal tariff policy.

