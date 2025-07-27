Stock Market Heats Up: 14 IPOs Including NSDL And 10 SMEs Launch Next Week

New Delhi: Next week, starting Monday, the Indian stock market will see a busy week with 14 new companies offering their shares to the public through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). These IPOs are on both the main stock market and the smaller SME segment, and together they aim to raise more than Rs 7,000 crore.

One big IPO to watch is from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), opening on Wednesday. NSDL is India’s largest company that handles the records of stocks and securities. The NSDL IPO is only a sale of existing shares and is priced between Rs 760 and Rs 800 per share. Experts expect strong demand from big investors because NSDL plays an important role in India’s stock market.

Other mainboard IPOs coming up include Aditya Infotech (an IT company focusing on cloud and AI), Laxmi India Finance (a finance company serving small businesses and rural customers), and Sri Lotus Developers (a real estate company). These companies’ shares will open for subscription on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the SME side, smaller companies like Kaytex Fabrics, Renol Polychem, Cash Ur Drive, and others will also offer shares next week. Their issue sizes range from Rs 20 crore to Rs 130 crore.

In addition to new IPOs, many companies are set to be listed (start trading) next week on the main and SME boards. For example, Indiqube Spaces and GNG Electronics will be listed on Wednesday, Brigade Hotel Ventures on Thursday, and Shanti Gold International on Friday. Several other small companies will also begin trading on the SME board.

After a steady first half of 2025, IPO activity in India is expected to pick up, thanks to good market conditions and a healthy list of companies ready to raise money by selling shares to the public. IPOs help companies raise funds by selling ownership shares to investors, allowing the public to become shareholders.