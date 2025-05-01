Advertisement
Stock Market Holiday 1 May 2025: NSE, BSE Closed Today On Account Of Maharashtra Day

Equity markets NSE and will BSE will remain closed on Wednesday (May 1) on account of Maharashtra day, the holiday calendar available on the BSE showed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
New Delhi: Equity markets NSE and will BSE will remain closed on Wednesday (May 1) on account of Maharashtra day, the holiday calendar available on the BSE showed. 

However, multi-commodity exchange (MCX) will open for the evening session from 5:00 pm, though it will remain closed in the first half of the day.

As per the BSE, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment as well as the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will also remain shut on May 1. 

Sensex closed at 80,024 on Wednesday while the Nifty ended at 24,334. Sector-wise, the BSE Power and Capital Goods indices both fell by over 1 per cent, while the Realty index gained more than 1 per cent.

Investors showed caution ahead of the trading holiday on Thursday (May 1) for Maharashtra Day, leading to subdued trading activity.

 

With IANS Inputs

 

With IANS Inputs

