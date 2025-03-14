Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On Account Of Holi

New Delhi: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), India's foremost stock exchanges will remain closed today on account of Holi.

Markets ended on a weak note on Thursday as investors refrained from making fresh moves ahead of the long Holi weekend.



Sensex after reaching a high of 74,401 in early trade touched an intraday low of 73,771 before settling 201 points lower at 73,829. Over the week, the Sensex lost 504 points.

The Nifty also followed a similar pattern. It climbed to 22,558 but later fell to 22,377 before closing at 22,397, down 73 points. The index ended the holiday-shortened week with a loss of 156 points.

Among major stocks, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were the worst performers, both losing nearly 2 per cent.

Other laggards included Zomato, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, gains were minimal, with SBI, ICICI Bank, and NTPC rising slightly, though none gained more than 1 per cent.