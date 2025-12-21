Stock Market Holiday This Week: Is December 25 A Trading Day? NSE, BSE Closed For 3 Days– Details Here
The National Stock Exchange has released its holiday calendar for 2026. As per the schedule, the Indian stock market will remain closed for 15 trading days during the year. On these dates, trading will be suspended on both the NSE and the Bombay Stock Exchange.
New Delhi: Stock market participants should note that the last trading holiday of 2025 falls on Thursday, December 25, on account of Christmas. On this day, both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will remain closed for the entire session. Trading will also stay suspended over the weekend on December 27 and 28, giving investors an extended break.
Stock Market Holidays 2026: Full NSE–BSE List
Stock Market Holidays in 2026
January 26, 2026 (Monday): Republic Day
March 3, 2026 (Tuesday): Holi
March 26, 2026 (Thursday): Shri Ram Navami
March 31, 2026 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3, 2026 (Friday): Good Friday
April 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1, 2026 (Friday): Maharashtra Day
May 28, 2026 (Thursday): Bakri Id
July 21, 2026 (Tuesday): Muharram
September 14, 2026 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2, 2026 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20, 2026 (Tuesday): Dussehra
November 10, 2026 (Tuesday): Diwali–Balipratipada
November 24, 2026 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, 2026 (Friday): Christmas
These are trading holidays, while regular Saturday–Sunday weekends will continue as usual.
With Christmas being the only stock market holiday next week, investors are likely to keep a close eye on global cues and domestic developments as trading continues. Market participants are also expected to gear up for the final few trading sessions of the year, with limited breaks in between.
