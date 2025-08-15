Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For Independence Day 2025

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 79th Independence day on 15 August 2025, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut. All trading whether in equities, derivatives or currency markets will remain closed.

When will trading resume on the NSE and BSE?

The domestic stock markets will reopen on Monday, August 18 with trading starting at 9:15 am, preceded by a brief pre-opening session at 9:00 am., as per NSE and BSE websites.

Is the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed for Independence Day?

Yes, the MCX will remain shut today, August 15, in observance of the holiday. Both the morning and evening trading sessions will resume as usual on Friday, August 16.

Stock Market Closure On Thursday

The Indian stock market settled flat on Thursday amid a mixed approach as investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial dialogue between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15.

Sensex settled at 80,597.66, up 57 points or 0.07 per cent. The 30-share index started the session slightly up at 80,625.28 against last session's closing of 80,539.91, continuing the last day's momentum. The index remained range-bound, touching an intra-day high at 80,751.18 and a low at 80,489.86, during the session amid a mixed approach from the investors.

Nifty ended the session at 24,631.30, up 11.95 points or 0.05 per cent.

With IANS Inputs