Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE Be Open Tomorrow, Jan 15?

New Delhi: With Maharashtra observing a public holiday on January 15 for local body elections in several municipal areas, including Mumbai, many investors are unsure about whether the Indian stock market will remain open for trading. The holiday has sparked questions among traders and market participants, especially as it coincides with an active trading week. Here’s what you need to know about the stock market’s status tomorrow.

Will the stock market remain closed on January 15?

Yes, both the BSE and NSE have announced that Thursday, January 15 will be a trading holiday for equity and equity derivatives due to the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra. Currency market trading will also remain closed for the day. However, trading in the commodity derivatives segment will continue during the evening session.

Complete list of stock market holidays in 2026

According to the official stock market holiday calendar, Indian exchanges will remain closed for a total of 16 days in 2026. The first market holiday falls on January 15 due to Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, followed by another holiday on January 26 for Republic Day. March will have the highest number of market holidays during the year.

Apart from this, exchanges will remain shut twice each in April, May, October and November. It is also important to note that four holidays—Mahashivratri, Ramadan Eid, Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan—fall on weekends and do not affect regular trading sessions.

Here is the full list of stock market holidays in 2026:

- January 15 (Thursday): Municipal Corporation Election – Maharashtra

- January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

- March 3 (Tuesday): Holi

- March 26 (Thursday): Shri Ram Navami

- March 31 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti

- April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

- April 14 (Tuesday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

- May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day

- May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Id

- June 26 (Friday): Muharram

- September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

- October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

- October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

- November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali – Balipratipada

- November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

- December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Regular stock market trading hours

The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday. On regular trading days, the market opens at 9:15 AM and closes at 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session held between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM. Trading remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.