Stock Market Holidays 2025: How Many Days Off Are Left This Year? Check List

New Delhi: Stock market holidays can feel like an interruption especially for short-term traders who rely on daily market movements. With the festive season underway, the markets are set to take a few scheduled breaks. If you're planning your trades, here’s a quick look at the upcoming stock market holiday calendar.

Festive Season Brings Market Breaks

The festive season kicked off in late August with Ganesh Chaturthi and will continue through September and October. For traders and investors, this is a key time to plan around upcoming stock market holidays.

This week, the Indian stock market was closed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi. The next official holiday falls in October, but don’t forget — with regular weekends included, the market will be closed for a total of eight days in September.

Three Key Market Holidays Coming Up in October

October is set to bring three major trading holidays, in addition to the regular weekends. The stock market will remain closed for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali, all significant cultural and national festivals. Knowing these dates in advance can help traders and investors plan their strategies more effectively.

Special Muhurat Trading Session on Diwali

The stock market will be closed on October 21, 2025, for Diwali Lakshmi Pujan. However, there will be a special Muhurat trading session held that evening, a long-standing tradition to mark an auspicious start to the new financial year. The NSE will announce the exact timing for this session in an official circular closer to the date.

Holiday Calendar Helps You Stay Ahead

Both NSE and BSE follow a set holiday calendar each year, making it easier for investors, traders, and other market participants to plan in advance. These calendars include national holidays, religious festivals, and public observances so there are no unexpected market closures or last-minute surprises.