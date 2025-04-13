Advertisement
STOCK MARKET HOLIDAY

Stock Market Holidays: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti? Find Out

Indian stock markets will remain shut for 14 days this year due to festivals and key national events. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Stock Market Holidays: Will NSE, BSE Remain Closed On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti? Find Out File Photo

New Delhi: Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain closed on April 14 in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. With only three trading sessions scheduled, investors and traders can expect a shorter, quieter week after recent bouts of market volatility.

What’s the MCX trading schedule for Ambedkar Jayanti?

The Multi Commodity Exchange will remain closed during the morning session on April 14. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30 pm, as per the usual schedule.

When Will Markets Be Closed in 2025?

Indian stock markets will remain shut for 14 days this year due to festivals and key national events. In April, trading was already closed on Mahavir Jayanti. Markets will also remain shut on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti and again on April 18 for Good Friday.

 Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

May 1 (Thursday): Markets will be closed for Maharashtra Day

Next holiday after May: August 15 (Friday) for Independence Day

Other Full-Day Holidays in 2025:

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 (Wednesday): Gurpurab (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

Lately, the Indian stock market has been on shaky ground with rising global recession fears adding to the pressure. These concerns were sparked by tariff measures announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points and shifting its policy stance, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 still closed in the red, reflecting the ongoing market uncertainty.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK