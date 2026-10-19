Stock market on Dussehra: Will NSE and BSE remain closed on Tuesday?

New Delhi: As the festive season in India is in full swing, traders and investors have to look out for the upcoming days off as they plan their strategies. Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali are some of the major events observed during the season.
Dussehra, which is set to be observed on October 20, 2026, will be a public holiday. Therefore, investors seeking to trade in the Indian stock market this week must check the trading operations at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Tuesday across most segments. Nifty trading would be suspended in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, corporate bonds, and more, while commodity derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) would resume the session in the evening from 5 pm onwards.
Sensex trading would also remain closed on Dussehra, i.e., October 20, 2026. Apart from stocks, segments including equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives will be closed on Tuesday. The Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, on the other hand, would remain shut during the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, resuming trading at 5:00 pm in the evening.
Traders should plan their Sensex and Nifty activities according to the list of holidays announced by the NSE and BSE.
November: Major November holidays include Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, 2026, and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 24, 2026. Trading across most segments will remain suspended, while some segments would follow a split-session schedule.
December: Trading in December will remain closed on the occasion of Christmas, i.e., December 25, 2026. None of the segments would be open on the day for any session.
The stock market's performance improved the previous week ahead of the long festive season and market closure. Gains were led by IT stocks, with Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Infosys emerging as the top performers on the Nifty index.
The Sensex advanced 413.70 points, or 0.56 per cent, to settle at 74,729.27, while the Nifty climbed 148.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 23,146.15 on Friday, marking its second consecutive session of gains, IANS reported.
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