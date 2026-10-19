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Stock market on Dussehra: Will NSE and BSE remain closed on Tuesday?

Dussehra, which is set to be observed on October 20, 2026, will be a public holiday. Therefore, investors seeking to trade in the Indian stock market this week must check the trading operations at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Stock market on Dussehra: Will NSE and BSE remain closed on Tuesday?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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