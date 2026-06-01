Stock market open 1 June 2026: Sensex rises nearly 600 points, Nifty jumps 185 points

Mumbai: Markets opened in the positive territory on Monday. Sensex and Nifty posted gains in early deals amidst increased oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions, with both indices gaining almost 1 percent. The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 600 points or 0.8 percent to touch 75,367. NSE Nifty meanwhile, rose 185 points or 0.78 percent to trade at 23,733.

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Broad market momentum remained positive, driven primarily by strong buying in IT stocks. Nifty IT emerged as the top sectoral gainer, posting 2 percent gains. Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom scaled over 1 percent.

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Media, chemicals and metal stocks posted gains. FMCG stocks remained under pressure. Nifty FMCG index fell 0.57 percent. Auto, healthcare indices traded lower.

Among top losers in Nifty constituents were Hindustan Unilever (down 1.35 percent), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.95 percent). NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid and Bharat Electronics, Nestle India, ITC and Sun Pharma declined up to 0.60 percent.

"From a technical perspective, the immediate support zone is placed around 23,400–23,250. A decisive break below these levels could strengthen bearish momentum and drag the index lower in the coming sessions. On the upside, the 23,800–24,000 zone remains a critical hurdle. Sustained trade above this resistance band may pave the way for a recovery towards 24,300.," Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited said.

Immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed around 53,700–53,500, while resistance is seen near 55,200–55,550. A decisive move above resistance levels will be required to improve the short-term outlook for the banking index, he added.