Stock Market Outlook Oct 6–10: Nifty May Hit 25,400, Sensex Near Record Highs As Q2 Earnings and IPOs Boost Momentum

New Delhi: This week, Indian equity markets are expected to maintain upward momentum, fueled by strong performance in the metals and PSU banking sectors, along with positive technical signals for Nifty and Bank Nifty. Key catalysts include second-quarter earnings results, major IPO launches, and developments from the U.S. Fed meeting minutes.

Market Snapshot

At the close of the prior week, the Sensex rose by 224 points (0.28 percent) to 81,207, while Nifty gained 58 points (0.23 percent), settling at 24,894. The market breadth was healthy, with more stocks advancing than declining.

Leading Sectors & Themes

Metals led the rally, with the Nifty Metals index jumping nearly 4 percent, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, anticipation of EU steel import tariffs, and reduced steel output in China.

PSU Banks also showed strength, boosting gains for the week.

Broader market segments got involved too: Nifty Midcap 100 rose about 0.83 percent and Nifty Small Cap 100 added around 0.69%.

Sectors such as autos, realty, and healthcare saw mild declines of 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.

Technical Outlook: Nifty

Analysts at Bajaj Broking point to a bullish setup: the daily chart shows a bull candle with a higher high and higher low, hinting at continuation of the rebound. Weekly patterns also suggest buying interest near support zones of 24,400–24,600.

Upside targets: 25,100 (near 61.8 percent retracement), with resistance around 25,400 (aligned with trendline highs from June and September).

Support: 24,747 is the immediate support level; if it holds, the upward momentum may remain intact.

Bank Nifty View

Bank Nifty has displayed resilience, forming bullish candles and trading above its 21-day and 50-day EMAs (currently near 54,940 and 55,120 respectively). The new support levels are pegged at 54,800 and 55,000. On the upside, resistance is expected around 56,150 — a level that coincides with retracement resistance and previous highs. Analysts recommend a “buy-on-dips” approach for this index.

Key Triggers to Watch

Q2 Earnings: The September quarter reporting season kicks off next week, with spotlight on TCS, which is scheduled to announce results on October 9. The broader IT sector may face challenges amid tariff pressures.

IPOs: The primary market is active, with notable issues from Tata Capital, LG Electronics, and others. Four mainboard IPOs and one SME issue could cumulatively raise ~Rs 28,500 crore.

Fed Minutes: The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee’s minutes, to be released October 8, may offer fresh cues on global interest rates.

Global Risk: The threat of a U.S. government shutdown and macro developments abroad could add volatility to markets.



Indian equities ended a short trading week on a positive note, with large-caps rising ~1.1 percent and small & mid-caps outperforming by ~90 basis points. Institutional investors are watching IPO activity, foreign flows, and global cues closely. The momentum could extend into the new week if support levels hold and key triggers align favorably.