Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986159https://zeenews.india.com/economy/stock-market-rallies-for-6th-straight-session-nifty-tops-26000-2986159.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BSE

Stock Market Rallies For 6th Straight Session, Nifty Tops 26,000

Broader indices followed suit as well. Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 95 points or 0.52 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 surged 441 points or 0.73 per cent, and Nifty 100 increased 111 points or 0.42 per cent.

|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 04:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stock Market Rallies For 6th Straight Session, Nifty Tops 26,000

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices continued the previous week's momentum, settling higher for the sixth consecutive session on Monday amid overall positive buying sentiment. 

Sensex ended the session at 84,950.95, up 388.17 points or 0.46 per cent. The 30-share index opened with a decent gap-up at 84,700.50 against the previous session's closing of 84,562.78. The index remained in positive territory throughout the session, touching an intra-day high at 84,988.09 and an intraday low at 84,581.08

Nifty closed at 26,013.45, up 103.40 points or 0.40 per cent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The market has maintained its positive momentum, hovering near the key psychological level of 26,000, as investors anticipate a strong catalyst for further upward movement, said analysts.

A potential trade deal remains a crucial trigger that participants are closely monitoring.

Currently, the risk-reward ratio is largely favourable, bolstered by stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings from Midcaps, which have reinforced confidence in growth revival and point to potential future earnings upgrades, analysts added.

Eternal, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, L&amp;T and NTPC were the top gainers from the Sensex basket. Tata Motors PV, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement and Tata Steel ended lower.

The majority of sectoral indices traded high amid overall buying sentiment. Nifty Fin Services rose 154 points or 0.56 per cent, Nifty Bank increased 445 points or 0.76 per cent, Nifty Auto jumped 232 points or 0.85 per cent, Nifty FMCG rose 116 points or 0.21 per cent, and Nifty IT closed 73 points or 0.2 per cent higher.

Broader indices followed suit as well. Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 95 points or 0.52 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 surged 441 points or 0.73 per cent, and Nifty 100 increased 111 points or 0.42 per cent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
‘Just A Trailer Of 88 Hours...’: Army Chief Warns Pak Against Misadventure
Technology
OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery- Read
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing Bu
International Students’ Day 2025
International Students’ Day 2025: History, Significance And Inspiring Wishes
Saudi Arabia bus accident
42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash Incident | What We Know
Countrywide Visas
Countrywide Visas - India’s Trusted Canada PR & Immigration Experts
Technology
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs And Price
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026
Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Expected To Be Out Soon- Check Steps
Viral video
Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed
Jack Doherty
Miami Police Arrest YouTuber Jack Doherty, Drugs Recovered In Search