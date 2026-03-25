Stock market shut on Thursday — Here is what investors need to know

New Delhi: If you were planning to buy or sell stocks on Thursday, hold that thought. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will stay closed on March 26, 2026. The reason is Ram Navami, a widely observed Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ram.

This makes the current trading week a short one. Wednesday, March 25 — today — is open for business as usual. Thursday is off. Friday, March 27 brings trading back to normal. After that, the weekend closes things down again on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

So in practical terms, there are just three trading days this week: Wednesday, Friday, and nothing in between.

The closure is not limited to stocks alone. During these holidays, trading will not be available in equity, equity derivatives, commodities, forex, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing segment Goodreturns either. In short, if it trades on BSE or NSE, it is paused for the day.

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Commodity markets are handling Thursday slightly differently. While NCDEX will remain shut for the entire day, MCX will follow a split session — the morning will be closed, but the evening session will run from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM. Business Standard

For investors keeping an eye on the broader calendar, March is not done with holidays yet. The last holiday of the month falls on March 31 — a Tuesday — for Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Goodreturns That means the final trading day of the financial year 2025–26 will be Monday, March 30.

The market itself has had an eventful few sessions. Investor wealth took a significant hit on March 23 but bounced back sharply the following day on positive global cues. Goodreturns Whether that recovery holds through the short week ahead remains to be seen.

For traders who work on tight settlement timelines, the break is worth factoring into plans. Under the T+1 settlement system now in place, a holiday falling between a trade and its settlement can push fund arrival back by a day or two. Timing exits around these closures can help avoid unwanted delays.

Normal trading resumes Friday morning.