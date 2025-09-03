Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2955112https://zeenews.india.com/economy/stock-market-update-126-stocks-at-52-week-high-64-at-lows-sensex-nifty-close-higher-2955112.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
STOCK MARKET

Stock Market Update: 126 Stocks At 52-Week High, 64 At Lows; Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

While several stocks soared to new highs, 64 companies hit their 52-week lows, including Deepak Nitrite, Indus Towers, Sri Lotus Developers, Maral Overseas, Regaal Resources, and Vikram Solar. Despite this mixed performance, the overall market mood remained upbeat.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stock Market Update: 126 Stocks At 52-Week High, 64 At Lows; Sensex, Nifty Close HigherFile Photo

New Delhi: The stock market on Wednesday witnessed a strong rally as 126 stocks climbed to their 52-week highs. Big names such as Maruti Suzuki, Bosch, Nykaa, Paytm, TVS Motor, L&T Finance, and RBL Bank were among the top performers along with several mid-cap and small-cap companies like CCL Products, Dalmia Bharat, and Zydus Wellness. The broad-based surge highlights renewed optimism across sectors.

64 Stocks Slip to Lows, Markets End Higher

While several stocks soared to new highs, 64 companies hit their 52-week lows, including Deepak Nitrite, Indus Towers, Sri Lotus Developers, Maral Overseas, Regaal Resources, and Vikram Solar. Despite this mixed performance, the overall market mood remained upbeat. (Also Read: Indian Equity Indices Edge Higher As GST Council Meet Begins)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in the green on Wednesday, driven by gains in metal stocks and optimism around the GST Council meeting. After a volatile trading session, the Sensex added 409.83 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 80,567.71, while the Nifty 50 climbed 135.45 points (0.55 per cent) to settle at 24,715.05.

GST Council Meet Fuels Market Optimism

The GST Council began its two-day meeting in New Delhi to discuss a possible reduction in tax slabs to 5% and 18%. Hopes of a consumption-driven boost from this rationalization kept investor sentiment positive. After a mixed start, Indian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by expectations of fresh demand momentum if the tax relief goes through. (Also Read: Amanta Healthcare IPO Today: Should You Apply? GMP And Subscription Insights)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK