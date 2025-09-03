Stock Market Update: 126 Stocks At 52-Week High, 64 At Lows; Sensex, Nifty Close Higher

New Delhi: The stock market on Wednesday witnessed a strong rally as 126 stocks climbed to their 52-week highs. Big names such as Maruti Suzuki, Bosch, Nykaa, Paytm, TVS Motor, L&T Finance, and RBL Bank were among the top performers along with several mid-cap and small-cap companies like CCL Products, Dalmia Bharat, and Zydus Wellness. The broad-based surge highlights renewed optimism across sectors.

64 Stocks Slip to Lows, Markets End Higher

While several stocks soared to new highs, 64 companies hit their 52-week lows, including Deepak Nitrite, Indus Towers, Sri Lotus Developers, Maral Overseas, Regaal Resources, and Vikram Solar. Despite this mixed performance, the overall market mood remained upbeat. (Also Read: Indian Equity Indices Edge Higher As GST Council Meet Begins)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed in the green on Wednesday, driven by gains in metal stocks and optimism around the GST Council meeting. After a volatile trading session, the Sensex added 409.83 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 80,567.71, while the Nifty 50 climbed 135.45 points (0.55 per cent) to settle at 24,715.05.

GST Council Meet Fuels Market Optimism

The GST Council began its two-day meeting in New Delhi to discuss a possible reduction in tax slabs to 5% and 18%. Hopes of a consumption-driven boost from this rationalization kept investor sentiment positive. After a mixed start, Indian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, supported by expectations of fresh demand momentum if the tax relief goes through. (Also Read: Amanta Healthcare IPO Today: Should You Apply? GMP And Subscription Insights)