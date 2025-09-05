Advertisement
STOCK MARKET HOLIDAY

Stock Market Update: Is There Trading On NSE, BSE This Monday, September 8? Check

Both NSE and BSE will remain open on September 8, with trading beginning as usual at 9:15 AM, unaffected by the festive celebrations.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Stock Market Update: Is There Trading On NSE, BSE This Monday, September 8? Check

New Delhi: India’s festive season kicked off in September with Eid-e-Milad and Onam being celebrated across different parts of the country. Despite the festivities, stock market operations have continued without disruption. However, a bit of confusion did arise among traders and investors over whether the markets would remain open on September 8, after the RBI shifted the earlier-declared money market holiday from September 5 to September 8.

Both NSE and BSE will remain open on September 8, with trading beginning as usual at 9:15 AM, unaffected by the festive celebrations.

Will Markets Remain Open on September 8?

Yes, but only the money market. The Maharashtra government has shifted the money market holiday from September 5 to September 8, which was earlier aligned with Eid-e-Milad. This change was made to keep settlement cycles smooth on September 5. However, equity markets will remain unaffected. Trading will continue as usual on September 8 and on all other weekdays for the rest of September 2025. (Also Read: Notification On Handling Goods Stocked Under Higher GST Slabs Soon)

Because of the Eid-e-Milad settlement holiday on September 8, mutual fund transactions will see slight changes in processing. Any purchase or redemption requests made after the cut-off time on September 5 in liquid or debt schemes will now be processed on September 9.

Transactions like allotments and redemptions set for September 8 will be settled a day later, on September 9. The only exception is equity schemes, which will be processed as usual on September 8. Redemption fund payouts, however, will not take place on September 5 or September 8. (Also Read: Govt Launches Angikaar 2025 Campaign Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0)

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

- October 2 – Markets closed for Gandhi Jayanti.

- No separate holiday for Dussehra, since it also falls on October 2 this year.

- October 22 – Markets closed the day after Diwali, as per the usual schedule.

Stock Market Holidays in November and December 2025

In the last two months of 2025, markets will close on two occasions. November 5 will be a holiday to mark Guru Nanak’s Birthday, and on December 25, trading will remain shut for Christmas. Christmas is one of the rare days when stock markets across the globe also stay closed.

Muhurat Trading 2025: Date and Time

Just like every year, a special Muhurat Trading session will be held on Diwali day, October 21, 2025. The session will run for one hour, from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM, during the auspicious time of Lakshmi Puja. Though largely symbolic, Muhurat Trading is considered a lucky time to invest, and many traders and investors participate to mark the beginning of a prosperous year.

Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section.

