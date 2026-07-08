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  • /Stock market witnesses sharpest fall in over 3 months over Trump's Iran ceasefire comment

Stock market witnesses sharpest fall in over 3 months over Trump's Iran ceasefire comment

The Sensex plunged 1,677.12 points, or 2.15 per cent, to close at 76,503.60, while the Nifty dropped 516.65 points, or 2.12 per cent, to settle at 23,882.05.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Stock market witnesses sharpest fall in over 3 months over Trump's Iran ceasefire comment

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