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BAKRID 2026

Stock markets closed for 3 days this week due to Bakrid and weekend

All segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will remain closed on the holiday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Stock markets closed for 3 days this week due to Bakrid and weekendCredit: IANS

New Delhi: Indian stock markets will be shut for three days this week due to Bakrid holiday and weekend, providing a short trading calendar to traders.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will stay closed on 28th may Thursday for Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). Since Saturday and Sunday are regular weekly holidays for the stock market, trading activity will remain suspended for three days.

All segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will remain closed on the holiday.

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Also Read: India’s GCC sector adds 1.7 million jobs amid rising office space demand

Commodity trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is also expected to remain partially closed during the morning session, although the evening session may operate depending on the exchange schedule.

The closure comes after a volatile trading phase in Indian markets amid global uncertainty, foreign investor activity and movement in crude oil prices. Investors are now closely watching global cues and domestic economic data ahead of the next week of trading.

Also Read: LIC emerges as highest profit-making financial firm in Q4

Stock market holidays are announced annually by exchanges based on national holidays and major festivals. Traders and investors are advised to plan settlements, fund transfers, and trading positions accordingly to avoid disruptions in long market breaks.

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