Stocks Going Ex-Date on July 4, 2025: Dividends, Bonus Shares, and Rights Issues—Key Details for Investors

New Delhi: On Friday, July 4, 2025, several companies—including Bharat Forge, Biocon, and Axis Bank—will have their stocks go “ex-date.” If you own shares before the ex-date, you are eligible to receive upcoming dividends, bonus shares, or rights issues.

Dividend Payments:

Tech Mahindra: Rs 30 per share

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rs 25.3 per share

Escorts Kubota: Rs 18 per share

SKF India: Rs 14.5 per share

Cyient: Rs 14 per share

Thermax: Rs 14 per share

Nippon Life India Asset Management: Rs 10 per share

Nestle India: Rs 10 per share

Navin Fluorine International: Rs 7 per share

Supreme Petrochem: Rs 7.5 per share

Redington: Rs 6.8 per share

Bharat Forge: Rs 6 per share

Control Print: Rs 6 per share

Onward Technologies: Rs 5 per share

India Shelter Finance Corporation: Rs 5 per share

Max Healthcare Institute: Rs 1.5 per share

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Rs 1.6 per share

DCB Bank: Rs 1.35 per share

Dhampur Bio Organics: Rs 1.25 per share

AU Small Finance Bank: Rs 1 per share

Axis Bank: Rs 1 per share

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: Rs 1 per share

Central Bank of India: Rs 0.1875 per share

Shine Fashions (India): Rs 0.125 per share

Biocon: Rs 0.5 per share

Welspun Enterprises: Rs 3 per share

Petronet LNG: Rs 3 per share

Gloster: Rs 20 per share

Bonus Shares

Some companies will also give bonus shares on this date. Container Corporation of India (Concor) will give one extra share for every four shares you own. Sharda Motor Industries will give one extra share for every share you have. Bonus shares are free shares given to shareholders as a way to reward them without paying cash.

Rights Issues

Two companies, T T Ltd and Astec Lifesciences, will have rights issues starting July 4. This means existing shareholders get the chance to buy more shares at a fixed price. T T Ltd is offering shares at Rs 12 each, while Astec Lifesciences is offering shares at Rs 890 each. Rights issues help companies raise money by letting current shareholders buy additional shares before anyone else.