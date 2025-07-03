Stocks Going Ex-Date on July 4, 2025: Dividends, Bonus Shares, and Rights Issues—Key Details for Investors
Investors holding shares before this date will qualify for these benefits.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: On Friday, July 4, 2025, several companies—including Bharat Forge, Biocon, and Axis Bank—will have their stocks go “ex-date.” If you own shares before the ex-date, you are eligible to receive upcoming dividends, bonus shares, or rights issues.
Dividend Payments:
Tech Mahindra: Rs 30 per share
Mahindra & Mahindra: Rs 25.3 per share
Escorts Kubota: Rs 18 per share
SKF India: Rs 14.5 per share
Cyient: Rs 14 per share
Thermax: Rs 14 per share
Nippon Life India Asset Management: Rs 10 per share
Nestle India: Rs 10 per share
Navin Fluorine International: Rs 7 per share
Supreme Petrochem: Rs 7.5 per share
Redington: Rs 6.8 per share
Bharat Forge: Rs 6 per share
Control Print: Rs 6 per share
Onward Technologies: Rs 5 per share
India Shelter Finance Corporation: Rs 5 per share
Max Healthcare Institute: Rs 1.5 per share
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Rs 1.6 per share
DCB Bank: Rs 1.35 per share
Dhampur Bio Organics: Rs 1.25 per share
AU Small Finance Bank: Rs 1 per share
Axis Bank: Rs 1 per share
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: Rs 1 per share
Central Bank of India: Rs 0.1875 per share
Shine Fashions (India): Rs 0.125 per share
Biocon: Rs 0.5 per share
Welspun Enterprises: Rs 3 per share
Petronet LNG: Rs 3 per share
Gloster: Rs 20 per share
Bonus Shares
Some companies will also give bonus shares on this date. Container Corporation of India (Concor) will give one extra share for every four shares you own. Sharda Motor Industries will give one extra share for every share you have. Bonus shares are free shares given to shareholders as a way to reward them without paying cash.
Rights Issues
Two companies, T T Ltd and Astec Lifesciences, will have rights issues starting July 4. This means existing shareholders get the chance to buy more shares at a fixed price. T T Ltd is offering shares at Rs 12 each, while Astec Lifesciences is offering shares at Rs 890 each. Rights issues help companies raise money by letting current shareholders buy additional shares before anyone else.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv