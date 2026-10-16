Want to earn passive income alongside your regular job or business? The stock market offers opportunities to earn dividends and build wealth over time. However, buying shares simply because they have delivered high returns in the past can prove costly. Understanding company fundamentals, valuations and market trends is essential before putting money into stocks.

This is where Kwala Intel, an AI-powered market intelligence platform, aims to assist investors. The platform allows users to access AI-generated stock analysis in as little as 15 seconds, explore market information in their preferred language and examine company data without depending entirely on social media tips or unverified stock recommendations.

With its Pro subscription starting at Rs 199 per month, Kwala Intel seeks to make stock research easier and more accessible for retail investors, beginners and active traders.

Why should you avoid buying stocks based only on past returns?

A common mistake among new investors is buying a stock after seeing screenshots showing 200 per cent returns in a year or watching social media videos recommending particular shares. But past performance alone cannot tell investors whether a stock is worth buying at its current market price.

Buying shares simply because their prices have increased sharply is much like purchasing a car after looking at its shiny exterior without checking its engine. A company may have generated strong returns earlier, but its shares could already be trading at an expensive valuation. Changes in promoter shareholding, financial performance and business fundamentals can also influence future returns.

Investors should therefore examine a company's business model, earnings, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, promoter holding and other financial indicators rather than relying only on historical returns.

Kwala Intel AI aims to simplify this research. According to the platform, users can ask questions such as, "What is the real picture behind this stock?" and receive AI-generated information on company fundamentals, business models, P/E ratios and promoter shareholding in around 15 seconds.

By combining different sets of market information, the tool aims to help users understand what drives a stock's performance and whether its valuation presents potential risks. Investors can also use the analysis to research possible entry and exit levels, although these levels are not guaranteed to be accurate or profitable.

Long-term investing vs short-term trading: Which is better for passive income?

Anyone looking to generate passive income through the stock market should first understand how long-term investing differs from short-term trading. Both approaches involve different objectives, investment periods and levels of risk.

Kwala Intel AI positions itself as a research assistant that can help users examine both approaches and access information relevant to their investment strategies.

1) Long-term investing: Build wealth and earn dividends

Long-term investing generally involves identifying companies with strong fundamentals and holding their shares for several years. Investors may benefit from two sources of returns: dividends and capital appreciation.

For instance, investors researching established companies such as HDFC Bank and Tata Motors can study their financial results, business models, valuations and other relevant information before deciding whether the shares meet their investment goals.

Dividends can provide income when companies declare and distribute them to shareholders. At the same time, investors may benefit from capital appreciation if a company's business performs well and its share price increases over the years.

However, dividend payments are not assured, and stock prices can decline. Investors should not assume that a recognised company or a stock with a strong performance history will necessarily generate future profits.

Kwala Intel AI allows users to ask questions about company fundamentals, earnings, financial results and valuations to support their long-term investment research.

2) Short-term and swing trading: Identify market opportunities

Swing trading is another approach for investors and traders seeking opportunities from short-term stock-price movements. It involves attempting to benefit from price changes over several days, weeks or longer, depending on the strategy.

Swing traders generally study chart patterns, support and resistance levels, momentum indicators and market trends. Risk management, including position sizing and stop-loss strategies, is also part of the process.

Kwala Intel aims to simplify technical research by providing information on indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).

Users can ask questions about support and resistance levels for shares such as Suzlon or examine available information about companies such as HDFC Bank.

The objective is to give users quicker access to market information without requiring them to search manually across multiple websites and sources.

However, swing trading should not be confused with passive income. It requires regular market monitoring, carries financial risk and may lead to losses. AI-generated technical indicators or suggested trading levels cannot guarantee profitable trades.

Kwala Intel AI: Your personal stock research assistant

Kwala Intel describes itself as an AI-powered market intelligence platform rather than a stockbroker or a traditional stock-tip provider. It uses market data, corporate filings and news to generate stock-related research and analysis.

The platform aims to make financial information easier to understand, particularly for investors who are unfamiliar with complex stock-market terminology.

Instead of depending exclusively on recommendations circulating on social media, users can ask specific questions about a stock, review the information provided and carry out further checks before making an investment decision.

Among the platform's advertised capabilities is its ability to generate stock research in approximately 15 seconds. Actual response times and the usefulness of the analysis may differ according to the question, available market data and platform performance.

Ask questions through text or voice

One feature of Kwala Intel is the option to ask stock-market questions by typing or using a microphone.

Users can enter a query in the search bar or press the microphone button to ask questions such as:

- What are the support and resistance levels for Suzlon today?

- How were HDFC Bank's latest results?

- What is the financial position of this company?

- What should I examine before investing in this stock?

Kwala Intel supports responses in Hindi and English, along with the option to switch between more than 15 Indian languages.

This may help beginners who prefer learning about company performance, technical indicators and investment terminology in a language they understand rather than reading complicated financial reports.

What do you get with the Kwala Intel Pro subscription?

Kwala Intel's advertised Pro subscription brings together several features intended to help users research stocks, monitor market developments and examine technical indicators.

1) Data Feed

The platform provides access to publicly available company and sector information. It also offers source links intended to allow users to check the information independently.

2) Sector Intelligence

Investors can examine developments across sectors such as automobiles, information technology and banking.

The feature is designed to help users follow sector-specific trends and understand where market activity may be concentrated.

3) AI Research Chat

The AI research chat allows users to ask questions about listed companies, stocks and market developments.

According to the platform, the Pro subscription provides unlimited research queries without a daily question limit.

4) Market Telemetry

Kwala Intel advertises automated technical-indicator readings, including RSI and MACD, with no stated usage cap under its Pro subscription.

These indicators can help users study stock-price movements and technical market conditions.

5) Research in your preferred language

The platform allows users to switch between English, Hindi and more than 15 Indian languages.

This feature is intended for investors who find it easier to understand financial information and ask market-related questions in their preferred language.

Together, the advertised features allow users to access company data, sector developments and technical analysis through a single platform. However, investors should independently verify financial figures and important source documents before using the analysis to make trading or investment decisions.

Kwala Intel AI subscription plans: How much does it cost?

Kwala Intel markets its Pro subscription as an affordable research option for retail investors and traders seeking regular access to AI-powered market information.

The platform advertises two subscription options:

Monthly plan: Rs 199 per month, including GST, which works out to less than Rs 7 per day.

Annual plan: Rs 1,999 per year, including GST, equivalent to approximately Rs 5.50 per day.

According to the platform, the Pro subscription includes unlimited AI research chat, access to market information, sector intelligence and technical-indicator readings. Kwala Intel also advertises no hidden charges.

How to start using Kwala Intel AI: Three easy steps

Kwala Intel describes the registration and research process as straightforward.

Step 1: Visit the website

Open KwalaIntel.com to access the AI-powered market intelligence platform.

Step 2: Register for an account

Create an account and choose the Rs 199 monthly subscription or another available plan according to your stock-research needs.

Step 3: Search for a stock and ask your question

Type the name of a company or stock into the search bar. Users can enter questions through text or use the microphone to ask them verbally.

The platform will then generate available AI-based research and analysis related to the query.

Investors can examine the response, check source links wherever provided and continue their own research before making an investment or trading decision.

Who can benefit from Kwala Intel AI?

Kwala Intel's advertised tools may be useful for different categories of investors and market participants.

Long-term investors: People looking to study business fundamentals, company valuations, financial performance and growth prospects before building or expanding their portfolios.

Intraday and swing traders: Active traders who want access to technical indicators, chart-related information, support and resistance levels, possible entry and exit zones, and stop-loss considerations.

Beginners: New stock-market participants who want to understand company financials, market terminology and investment concepts in Hindi, English or another supported Indian language.

Retail investors with limited research time: Working professionals and business owners who want to organise their market research without searching multiple sources individually.

The value users derive from Kwala Intel will depend on the accuracy and timeliness of its information, the quality of its AI-generated analysis and how they use the findings in relation to their own financial circumstances.

Can AI help you earn regular passive income from the stock market?

AI-based stock research platforms can help investors access financial information, understand market indicators and study companies more efficiently. However, using an AI tool does not automatically result in regular passive income or profitable investments.

Long-term investors may receive dividend income when companies declare payouts, while capital appreciation depends on changes in share prices. Short-term traders attempt to earn profits from market movements but must actively monitor their positions and accept the possibility of losses.

Before investing, individuals should consider their financial objectives, investment period, risk appetite and diversification requirements.

They should also avoid making investment decisions based solely on past stock returns, unverified social media tips or AI-generated recommendations.

Kwala Intel aims to make stock-market research more accessible through its combination of AI research chat, company information, sector intelligence, technical indicators and multilingual support. According to the company's advertised pricing, its Pro subscription starts at Rs 199 per month.

For investors who want to make more research-based decisions, the message is straightforward: avoid building a portfolio by copying return screenshots or blindly following stock-market influencers.

Instead, examine the business behind a stock, verify financial information and use research tools to support investment decisions. AI may make this work easier, but sound investment decisions still require independent judgement and careful risk management.

Try Kwala Intel to conduct your own due diligence and access real-time market research on Dalal Street.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.