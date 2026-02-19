Stocks to Watch Today: HUL, Cochin Shipyard, Dr Reddy’s, BL Kashyap in focus— Check full list

New Delhi: Indian stock markets are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, supported by firm global trends. Early signals from GIFT Nifty also point to a strong start, with the index trading higher in morning trade. At around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty was at 25,844.5, up 38.50 points or 0.15 per cent, indicating a likely upbeat opening for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50.

Stocks Making Headlines Today

Here are some key companies that could remain in focus during Thursday’s session, driven by major deals, regulatory updates, and fresh order wins across sectors.

Hindustan Unilever

The FMCG giant plans to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years to expand manufacturing capacity. The focus will be on high-growth premium categories, especially beauty & wellbeing and home care liquids.

Cochin Shipyard

The company has signed a contract worth over Rs 2,000 crore with France-based CMA CGM. The deal involves building six LNG-powered feeder container vessels, with deliveries expected to begin in 36 months.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The pharma major has signed an agreement with UK-based Mercury Pharma Group to acquire the India trademarks of Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova along with related assets for $32.15 million.

BL Kashyap & Sons

The construction firm has secured a Rs 300 crore order from CRC Greens for a group housing project in Greater Noida. The contract covers civil structural work and project supervision.

Zydus Lifesciences

The company has received final approval from the USFDA for bosentan tablets for oral suspension (32 mg). The drug is a generic version of Tracleer, used in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension.

DLF

The realty major has received approval from the NCLT (Chandigarh bench) to merge eight subsidiaries with Highvista Buildcon. The transferor companies will be dissolved without undergoing winding up.

Jindal Saw

Following an audit by the American Petroleum Institute, certain non-conformities were found, leading to a temporary suspension on the use of the API monogram for its seamless pipes. The company expects limited financial impact and is working on corrective steps.

NCC

NCC and its subsidiary OB Infrastructure have been barred by the NHAI from participating in tenders for two years, effective February 17, 2026.

Pace Digitek

Its subsidiary Lineage Power has received a $1.35 million order from Saudi Arabia’s Yaqin Chem to supply four mobile battery energy storage systems mounted on gooseneck trailers.//