Strong Day 2 For Vikran Engineering IPO With 4x Subscription; GMP Dips To 9%

New Delhi: Vikran Engineering’s initial public offering (IPO), which opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 26, has seen a steady and encouraging response from investors. The EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company is attracting interest across investor categories as it looks to raise funds for business growth and expansion.

Strong NII and Retail Response

As of 12:40 PM, Vikran Engineering's IPO has received bids for 236 million equity shares, compared to 58.7 million shares on offer—an overall subscription of 4.02 times, according to NSE data. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the charge with their portion subscribed 8.34 times, while retail investors followed closely at 4.1 times. However, interest from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was more subdued, with just 63% of their allocated shares subscribed so far. (Also Read: EPFO 3.0 Launch Soon: 5 Key Benefits For PF Subscribers)

Vikran Engineering IPO Grey Market Premium Shows Positive Signs

On the second day of its subscription, Vikran Engineering’s unlisted shares were trading at a healthy premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial trades reported that the shares were priced around Rs 107 each, which is Rs 9 (or 9.3 per cent) above the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 92–97. The previous day, August 27, saw an even higher premium of Rs 13, or 13.4 per cent, indicating strong investor interest.

Key Details of Vikran Engineering’s RS 772 Crore IPO

Vikran Engineering’s IPO, worth Rs 772 crore, includes a fresh issue of 74.3 million shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 5.3 million shares. The promoter, Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar, is the seller in the OFS portion. The subscription window is open until Friday, August 29, 2025, with share allotment expected on Monday, September 1. The company’s shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE around Wednesday, September 3, 2025. (Also Read: Govt Extends Import Duty Exemption On Cotton Till December 31)