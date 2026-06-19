/Strong economic fundamentals helped India withstand West Asia crisis: RBI

New Delhi: The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, released on Friday, show that India has been able to withstand the disruptions of the West Asia crisis because of the strong fundamentals of the economy.
MPC member Nagesh Kumar said: "The Indian economy entered the West Asia crisis with much stronger macroeconomic fundamentals than most previous economic crises (including the global financial crisis, the taper tantrum, or Covid-19). Before the conflict started at the end of February, the Indian economy was enjoying a 'Goldilocks moment' of robust growth and very benign inflation. Healthy foreign exchange reserves of nearly USD 700 billion covering about 11 months of imports, and a moderate current account deficit, underpinned by resilient merchandise exports, and buoyant services exports and invisibles. Reservoir levels holding above 20 per cent higher water than the 10-year average could help to mitigate the possible shortfalls in the monsoon. In any case, over time, Indian agriculture has tended to be less affected by monsoon fluctuations with growing resilience."
"Emphasis on fiscal consolidation over the past years has helped in bringing down the fiscal deficit from 6.5 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 steadily to 4.4 per cent by 2025-26. This provides some fiscal space to address the challenges posed by the West Asia crisis, including through supporting economic growth by sustaining and even enhancing public investment to mitigate any weaknesses in private consumption due to rising costs and to absorb rising subsidies for absorbing the high crude prices," he added.
The Central bank said the inflation outlook remains vulnerable to prolonged supply-chain disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia and uncertainty over the spatial and temporal distribution of the Southwest monsoon.
According to the central bank's latest meeting minutes, headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation inched up to 3.4 per cent in March and 3.5 per cent in April, primarily due to higher food inflation.
Fuel price inflation had remained subdued as the retail price hike had not yet percolated into the system.
The RBI expects inflation to accelerate throughout the quarters, with CPI projections at 4.2 per cent for Q1, 5.2 per cent for Q2, 5.9 per cent for Q3, and then 5.4 per cent in the final quarter.
MPC member Ram Singh stated: "RBI's analysis indicates a clear relationship between energy prices and domestic inflation: If crude oil prices are higher by 10 per cent than the baseline, assuming full pass-through to domestic product prices, inflation could turn out to be higher by around 50 basis points. Inflated crude import bill expands our Current Account Deficit."
However, since the meeting took place, the US and Iran have signed a peace deal, and normal ship movement has resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, which has resulted in a sharp decline in crude prices to around $75 a barrel, and is expected to bring down inflation going ahead.
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