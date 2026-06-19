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Strong economic fundamentals helped India withstand West Asia crisis: RBI

The Central bank said the inflation outlook remains vulnerable to prolonged supply-chain disruptions arising from the conflict in West Asia and uncertainty over the spatial and temporal distribution of the Southwest monsoon.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Strong economic fundamentals helped India withstand West Asia crisis: RBI
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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