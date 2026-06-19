/Strong economic fundamentals helped India withstand West Asia crisis: RBI

New Delhi: The minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, released on Friday, show that India has been able to withstand the disruptions of the West Asia crisis because of the strong fundamentals of the economy.



MPC member Nagesh Kumar said: "The Indian economy entered the West Asia crisis with much stronger macroeconomic fundamentals than most previous economic crises (including the global financial crisis, the taper tantrum, or Covid-19). Before the conflict started at the end of February, the Indian economy was enjoying a 'Goldilocks moment' of robust growth and very benign inflation. Healthy foreign exchange reserves of nearly USD 700 billion covering about 11 months of imports, and a moderate current account deficit, underpinned by resilient merchandise exports, and buoyant services exports and invisibles. Reservoir levels holding above 20 per cent higher water than the 10-year average could help to mitigate the possible shortfalls in the monsoon. In any case, over time, Indian agriculture has tended to be less affected by monsoon fluctuations with growing resilience."