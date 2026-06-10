Subsidised LPG refills under Ujjwala scheme reduced to 4: Check eligibility, documents to apply for PMUY

New Delhi: The government recently reduced the number of subsidised LPG cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from nine per year to four. This caps annual subsidy support for Ujjwala beneficiaries at Rs 1,200 per household under the scheme.

ALSO READ: Misuse of Ujjwala scheme led to cut in subsidised LPG cylinders: Hardeep Puri

After the latest capping of cylinders, eligible PMUY beneficiaries will continue to receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder, but only for the first four refills in a year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: LPG price hiked again for second time in 3 months: Cooking gas cylinder to cost Rs 942 in Delhi, check your city's rate



Eligibility criteria to avail connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

-- The applicant must be a woman who has attained 18 years of age.

-- There should be no other LPG connection from any Oil Marketing Company (OMC) within the same household.

-- The adult woman must belong to a poor household based on submission of a deprivation declaration (as per prescribed format).

Documents required for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

-- Know Your Customer (KYC) application form.

-- Proof of Identity (Aadhaar copy of Applicant)

-- Proof of Address (only in case Address in Aadhaar is different from currently residing address)

-- Ration Card issued by the State from which application is being made / other State Govt. document certifying family composition

-- Aadhaar copy of Applicant and adult family members

-- Bank Account details (Passbook copy/Cancelled cheque)

-- Deprivation Declaration

The government maintains that effective price of the first 4 cylinders under Ujjwala scheme is at Rs 642, a discount of about 60% to the actual international price of an LPG cylinder. The non-PMUY price of Rs 942 is at a discount of about 45% to the international price.

PM Ujjwala Yojana, launched in 2016, seeks to reduce dependence on traditional cooking fuels among economically vulnerable households. The scheme provides free LPG connections and refill support to adult women beneficiaries from poor households.

"PMUY has improved rural health and living conditions by reducing indoor air pollution and reliance on biomass-based fuels. The scheme also reduces women’s drudgery, supports environmental conservation, and improves nutrition outcomes," says a government note .

As per official data, as of May 2026, over 10.57 crore free LPG connections have been provided to women from below-poverty-line (BPL) households. Consequently, the total number of LPG connections in the country increased from 14.52 crore in 2014 to 33.39 crore in 2026. This marks a rise of around 129.9% in 12 years.