Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041275https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sun-pharma-to-buy-us-listed-organon-in-about-11-8-billion-deal-3041275.html
NewsBusinessEconomySun Pharma to buy US-listed Organon in about $11.8 billion deal
SUN PHARMA

Sun Pharma to buy US-listed Organon in about $11.8 billion deal

As part of the deal, Sun Pharma will buy all the outstanding shares of Organon ​for $14.00 per share, the companies said in a joint statement, representing a premium of more than 24% to the stock's last close on Friday.

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Reuters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sun Pharma to buy US-listed Organon in about $11.8 billion deal

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will ‌acquire Organon & Co in an all‑cash deal, valuing the U.S. drugmaker at about $11.75 billion including debt, in one of ​India's biggest outbound deals.

The acquisition would help Sun Pharma ⁠further expand its women's ‌health portfolio with ‌access to Organon's portfolio of more than 70 products across women's health and general medicines, commercialized ⁠across ‌140 countries.

With the acquisition of Organon, spun off ⁠from Merck in 2021, Sun Pharma ​also aims to ⁠grow its ⁠innovative medicines portfolio and enter into biosimilars.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As part of the deal, Sun Pharma will buy all the outstanding shares of Organon ​for $14.00 per share, the companies said in a joint statement, representing a premium of more than 24% to the stock's last close on Friday. "Organon's portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own, ​and we believe that bringing ‌the two organizations together can ​create a stronger and more diversified platform," said Dilip Shanghvi, executive chairman of Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharma, valued at more than $40 billion, plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of available cash resources and committed financing from banks.

The generic ‌drugmaker has been focusing on strengthening its portfolio in dermatology, oncology, and obesity therapy, as it grapples with declining sales in the United States where shifting tariff policies under President Donald ⁠Trump continue to weigh on profit margins.

Among Indian drugmakers, Sun is one of the most exposed to the U.S. market. To mitigate the situation, the company has said that it is open to expanding its manufacturing presence in the U.S. in the future.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing