Cryptocurrency

Supreme Court removes RBI ban on cryptocurrency

The apex court gave its ruling on the RBI's 2018 decision to ban banks from providing services to any individual or business entities dealing with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoins.

Supreme Court removes RBI ban on cryptocurrency
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 4) lifts ban on cryptocurrency imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The apex court gave its ruling on the RBI's 2018 decision to ban banks from providing services to any individual or business entities dealing with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoins.

A bench of justices Rohinton Nariman, Aniruddha Bose, and V Ramasubramanian pronounces the judgment on a petition by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), which had challenged the ban. The IAMAI argued that cryptocurrency is not strictly currency and is more in the nature of the commodity, therefore, RBI does not have powers to impose such a ban in the absence of a law in that regard. 

In April 2018, RBI had issued a notification to ban cryptocurrency trading in India, directing that all entities regulated by it shall not deal in virtual currencies or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling those.

The RBI had also cautioned users, holders, and traders of virtual currencies, including bitcoins, regarding various risks associated in dealing with such virtual currencies. The RBI's April 6, 2018 circular was later challenged in the Supreme Court.

On April 5, 2018, the RBI notification on cryptocurrency said, "Such services include maintaining accounts, registering, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual tokens, accepting them as collateral, opening accounts of exchanges dealing with them and transfer / receipt of money in accounts relating to purchase/ sale of VCs (virtual currencies)."

 

