Swiggy Delivery Partner Carries 2-Year Old Daughter To Deliver Food; Netizens Are All Hearts

New Delhi: A father works hard to build a foundation that enables his children to have a better life. Gurugram-based CEO Mayank Agarwal was drawn to this action done by a Swiggy delivery partner Pankaj who was carrying his two years old daughter to deliver food. Mayank wrote on LinkedIn, "This Shook Me to the Core..."

The story of Pankaj was shared on LinkedIn by Mayank Agarwal of Gurugram. Sharing his experience with Pankaj, Mayank said that he had initially asked Pankaj to deliver his order to the second floor. Just before hanging up Mayank heard a child's voice. When Mayank stepped downstairs, he found that the two years old daughter of Pankaj was quietly seated on the bike.

Pankaj said that the little girl lost her mother during childbirth. There is no one at home. Her older brother attends evening classes. So, he has to look after her.

Pankaj manages his job while carrying his toddler daughter because he has no other option. "Just resilience and a true father’s love," Mayank said.

Pankaj even shared that some customers have told him to “Sit at home if you can’t manage—having a toddler is your problem.”

"P.S. Before anyone raises concerns about child safety, please understand—he's doing this out of compulsion, not choice. Please be empathetic and not too quick to judge.

"I just hope someone from the Swiggy team comes across this and finds a way to support him," Mayank said.

Netizens react



The post has since struck an emotional chord with many on social media. Many users are praising the dedication of the father and others are complimenting him for choosing to work rather than sitting idle at home.

A user wrote, "Being kind and a little considerate truly takes you a long way, with everyone, at every level. I genuinely appreciate this moment of humanity you've shared. It's a beautiful reminder that compassion still exists, and it matters more than we think."

"At least he has opted to work over sitting idle at home. He is doing a great job," another user commented.

"This is deeply moving. A little institutional empathy can go a long way in changing lives. I've been privy to both sides of this world where delivery partners act extremely unprofessionally and some genuine gems that deserve a lot more than what they are entitled to, it's a hard ship to navigate," another user wrote.

"The delivery boys are not robots they are human with everything human like. The system is unfair on them because of unemployment scene. You really brought to awareness which is normally stays hidden in sight," wrote another user.

"This really touched my heart. Mr. Pankaj’s strength and love as a father are beyond inspiring. We often forget how many carry silent struggles with a smile. More empathy, less judgment—always," a user commented.