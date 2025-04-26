Swiggy Instamart to Support Cooperatives With New Dedicated Platform Section- Details

New Delhi: Swiggy Instamart, a leading online food ordering and delivery platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Cooperation to support cooperative brands in marketing, promotion, consumer technology, and capacity building.

As part of the agreement, products from Bharat Organics and various cooperative dairy brands will soon be available on Swiggy’s e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Swiggy will also introduce a dedicated "Cooperative" category on its platform, highlighting products such as organic goods, dairy, millets, and handicrafts.

The MoU aims to strengthen the cooperative movement in India by leveraging Swiggy’s digital platform and extensive outreach. The partnership will encourage the onboarding of cooperative dairy products on Swiggy’s Instamart platform and provide support for preferred access, ensuring greater visibility and reach for cooperative entities.

This collaboration will help cooperatives connect with new-age consumers through modern technology, thereby expanding their digital footprint and enhancing their market presence.

In view of the United Nations' declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, Swiggy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperation, will run an awareness campaign to promote cooperative movements, organisations, and products across the country, the Ministry added.

The government has taken more than 60 initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector in the country. Recently, the Ministry has introduced several measures to provide market access to cooperative products, including organic produce from the cooperative sector.