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Swiggy shares sink 38% from listing day peak

The food delivery and quick commerce company made its stock market debut in November 2024 after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 390 per share -- which is the upper end of the price band.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Swiggy shares sink 38% from listing day peak

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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