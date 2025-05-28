Swiggy Transitions To Instamart, Drops Parent Company Name

New Delhi: Swiggy, popular food delivery platform has given its quick commerce arm a fresh new identity by rebranding it as instamart, dropping its own name in the process. The move is part of Swiggy’s plan to build Instamart as a standalone brand, especially as quick commerce continues to grow faster than food delivery in recent quarters.

New Look with Familiar Touch

As part of the rebrand, Instamart has introduced a fresh blue as its primary colour which is meant to represent speed, trust, and reliability while keeping the familiar Swiggy ‘S-pin’ logo to stay connected to its roots. The update comes at a time when Instamart is rapidly expanding, now offering over 35,000 products in 120+ cities and serving millions of users every month.

Instamart Gets Its Own App and Logo

Earlier this year, Swiggy rolled out a dedicated app for Instamart while still keeping it accessible through the main Swiggy app. As part of the rebranding, Instamart has also introduced a new logo that features the Swiggy “S-pin” icon—a subtle nod to where it all began.

Swiggy’s rival Zomato has also rebranded itself as Eternal, with quick commerce emerging as a key growth driver. While food delivery still brings in the most revenue for both Swiggy and Eternal, its growth has slowed to below 20 per cent in recent quarters, as more customers shift towards faster delivery options.

Both companies believe their quick commerce platforms will soon outgrow their food delivery businesses in terms of scale and reach. To keep up with rising demand, they’ve rapidly expanded their network of dark stores—small warehouses that help speed up deliveries—even if it means sacrificing short-term profits.

Instamart is taking a slightly different route compared to Blinkit. Instead of opening more small dark stores, it has introduced larger ones called megapods to offer a wider product range more efficiently. It has also launched Maxxsaver, a feature that gives discounts on bulk orders to encourage higher spending per order. Swiggy said Instamart’s new look will gradually appear across its app, packaging, delivery bags, and marketing campaigns in the coming weeks.