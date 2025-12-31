Advertisement
Swiggy, Zomato Hike Delivery Incentives Amid Nationwide Gig Workers’ Strike Call

The incentive push follows calls by delivery worker unions for strikes on December 25 and December 31 to protest pay, working conditions and lack of social security.

Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato have rolled out higher incentives for its delivery workers during peak hours and year‑end days amid a nationwide strike call by gig and platform workers. 

Zomato has offered delivery partners payouts of Rs 120–150 per order during peak hours between 6 pm and 12 am as it is set to face higher order volumes around New Year’s Eve.

The company also promised earnings of up to Rs 3,000 over the course of the day, subject to order volumes and availability. The platform has also temporarily waived penalties on order denials and cancellations to reduce income risk during uneven order flow.

Swiggy offered delivery workers earnings of up to Rs 10,000 across December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, with peak‑hour pay of up to Rs 2,000 between 6 pm and 12 am on New Year’s Eve. Quick commerce player Zepto has also increased incentives for delivery partners.

Earlier on December 25, 2025 strike, brief, localised disruptions were reported in food delivery, though platforms said operations stabilised later in the day. Unions have claimed wider participation and urged continued mobilisation on December 31, 2025.

On NSE, Swiggy Limited shares were priced at Rs 390.55 apiece, down Rs 13.45 or 3.33 per cent over the past five days. Over the same period, Eternal Limited, parent company of Zomato dropped by Rs 5.60 or 1.96 per cent to Rs 280.

Gig and platform workers in India benefit from formal legal recognition, portable social‑security benefits and a national registration framework through e-Shram under provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020 of the new labour codes.

Under the Social Security code, aggregators are required to contribute 1–2 per cent of annual turnover, capped at 5 per cent of payments made or payable to gig and platform workers to a Social Security Fund, an official statement said.

