'Symbol of women’s power': Leaders across party lines hail FM Sitharaman for 9th consecutive budget

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman holder of the post to present the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time, leaders, cutting across party lines, on Thursday backed him and said the milestone reflects the growing power and participation of women in India’s public life.

Speaking to IANS outside Parliament, AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal said that women reaching top positions and contributing meaningfully to the nation is a strong reflection of women’s empowerment.

"When women in India rise to positions of responsibility and serve the country, it highlights the strength of women. This is something that deserves appreciation. We must encourage and enable more women to move forward. The Women’s Reservation Bill has already been passed, under which one-third of the seats will be reserved for women, which is a major step," he said.

However, some Congress leaders underlined that while the achievement is noteworthy, the focus must remain on the substance of the Budget.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda said: "It is a good thing that she is presenting the Budget for the ninth time, but we hope that this Budget is prepared keeping the public in mind. The country is facing several challenges today. The value of the Indian rupee has weakened, unemployment remains a concern, and people are struggling with inflation. The economy is under pressure from multiple directions. In such a situation, it is important that this Budget provides real relief to the common people."

Congress MP Vivek Tankha also acknowledged Sitharaman’s role, recalling a previous interaction with her.

"Last time, when I was speaking on the Budget, I personally complimented her and told her that Indian women look up to her as the woman Finance Minister. I had urged her to do something special for women, as they have expectations from her leadership," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq also struck a similar note, stating that symbolism alone is not enough.

"We are happy that the Finance Minister is a woman, and it is good that she is presenting the Budget. But that is not the real issue. The real issue is what the Budget contains and how it serves the people. What does it offer to the youth, women, farmers, the poor, and labourers? That is what truly matters," he said.

From the BJP, MP Manan Kumar Mishra said it was a moment of pride for the nation.

"It is a matter of great pride that India has such a capable and successful woman Finance Minister. Over the past several years, the Budgets have focused on public welfare and national development. This year too, the Budget will fulfil the needs and expectations of the common people,” he said.

BJP MP Arun Govil added that Sitharaman’s consistency itself is a major achievement.

“Such continuity in politics is a big accomplishment. It reflects her capability, dedication, and commitment to the country,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation ahead of the Budget Session and the presentation of the Economic Survey 2026. He called for a focus on “reform and perform,” hailed the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union as “the mother of all deals,” and declared that India is firmly on board the “Reform Express.”