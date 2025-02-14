Tête-À-Tête With Nita Ambani: On Succession, Legacy, The Big Indian Dream And More

The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg’s Haslinda Amin in an episode of Latitude, spoke at length about India’s rich cultural heritage, her vision to raise India’s profile on the world stage, responded to the criticism surrounding the extravagant wedding, the legacy that she wants to leave behind and more.

The high profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was the talk of the town for its extravagance. While the lavish wedding showcased the rich Indian tradition, to some critics, it was a show of opulence.



Does the critic of Anant Ambani's lavish wedding bother the Ambani Family?

Nita Ambani responded saying, every parent wants to do the best for their children, stating that the rich Indian cultural heritage and culture could take a centerstage due to the wedding. She said that the wedding came as the flagbearer of the "Make In India" brand.

"...Was there one moment (from Anant's wedding) that touched your heart?" Ambani was asked, to which she mentioned her son Anant's struggles with obesity from a very young age because of his asthama.

“My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom, he told me...Mom, it is not what I am physically, it is what my heart is. And when I saw him holding his life partner’s hand, I think that’s what was the most touching feeling, as a mother” Nita Ambani said.

On Marriage With Mukesh Ambani

"I often tell my children, the biggest decision you take in life is to choose your life partner and every day of my life I feel so blessed because I am married to my best friend", said Nita upon being asked about the story of marrying RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Succession Plan Of the Ambani Conglomerate: How did you decide?

Nita Ambani said each one of her children are passionate about what they do and you sometimes (as parents) have to just watch them fly to their dreams.

Nita Ambani’s role as mentor for the young women in the Ambani family

For me it is very important that their aspirations are fulfilled in life, says Nita Ambani, adding that she volunteers to take home burdens from her family members so that they can cater to the greater business vision.

Disney Reliance Merger: How Excited Are You

"Its a new chapter, a new beginning, I'm ready to take on new challenges and very excited," says Nita, exuding confidence that through this merger India can be put on the world map.

On IPL Franchise

"I fell in love with cricket," said Nita, expressing pride on her Mumbai Indian team doing so well. But one thing that Nita said, fills her heart with joy, was the Mumbai Indian women's team. Nita said, the resilience the women team players show, the background and the struggles, the hardships that the girls face and still pour their heart into the game is inspirational.

Nita also said that a lot of transformation of youth can happen through sports. “I want to see India in the global arena as a multi-sporting powerhouse,” she adds.

Nita also said that seeing the Paralympians is her biggest motivation, that despite their hardships how they cope up with their special abilities and conquer the challenges, is something that merits a movie.



“What would it mean for India to host the Olympics,” Nita was asked to explain her vision of bridging the gap between ambition and reality.

Nita Ambani responded saying it was not her dream alone but the dreams of a 1.4 billion Indians to see the Olympics being held in India. She added that India as a sporting market is huge. On questions of infrastructure, that is required to hold games of such magnanimity, Nita referred to sustainability and innovation taking the core of the matters.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre And The Vision Behind It

Nita said that she takes inspiration from the great artists that she meets with. India’s great legacy, nurtured and cherished, has put the country on the global stage, she said.

In everything that India represents and offers, Nita says, she sits as a proud Indian.



What Makes it “India’s Time”?

Its us women, exuded a confident Nita, who are going to transform India and redefine it. “I truly feel that the time for Indian women has come. They are not only breaking glass ceilings, but they are redefining it –whether it is in sports, medicine, creative art.”

All these little girls and boys, when we empower them through education, imagine the difference they would make, not only to India but to the whole planet. And the world needs it now than ever before.



What legacy would you like to leave behind?

“I think, legacy is not something you leave behind. Legacy is something you nurture, preserve and I think India has such a large legacy in itself. We are such a unique country, and if I can preserve some of these legacy and pass it around for the future generations, I think that probably would be the legacy I would like to see,” Says Nita Ambani.

How About (legacy) within the family?



I have four precious grandchildren. I want to see them find their own space, but at the same time do away with the disparity between girls and boys. I think I want to be their biggest supporter and their biggest cheerleader in all the things that they dream to do.

