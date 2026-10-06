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Tamil Nadu boosts gold loan lending limit after newborn ring scheme launch

The revision comes a week after the launch of the Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, which provides a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring to newborns delivered at government health facilities.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Tamil Nadu boosts gold loan lending limit after newborn ring scheme launch

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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