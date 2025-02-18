Tamil Nadu Budget To Be Presented On March 14

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu will present the state budget on March 14 in the Legislative Assembly, Speaker M. Appavu announced on Tuesday. The Business Advisory Committee of the House is expected to meet to decide the duration of the session.

Additionally, a supplementary budget for the current financial year will be presented on March 21, Appavu informed reporters. The budget is expected to include some surprise announcements, particularly concerning the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently hinted that more eligible beneficiaries would be added to the scheme in the coming months, raising public expectations for a significant policy update.

The budget session is anticipated to be highly contentious, given the current political climate. The ruling DMK-led alliance is likely to criticise the BJP-led Union government over the delay in fund allocations to the state.

Additionally, the imposition of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 — which Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has linked to funding under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan — is expected to be a major point of contention.

On the other hand, the Opposition AIADMK and BJP are expected to focus on the state’s law and order situation, particularly highlighting the rise in crimes against women and children, including sexual offenses.

The session will also see an increase in DMK’s legislative strength following the entry of V.C. Chandhirakumar as the MLA of Erode East. Chandhirakumar, a senior DMK leader, won the February 5 bye-election with a landslide margin of 90,629 votes.

He formally took oath as an MLA on February 10, with Speaker Appavu administering the oath at the Assembly Secretariat. With high political stakes and key policy matters on the agenda, the upcoming Budget Session promises to be a heated affair in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.