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Tamil Nadu petrol pump dealers threaten to halt UPI payments over account freezes

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA), which represents around 5,000 fuel outlets in the state, has sought the intervention of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, warning that the growing risks associated with digital transactions are making it increasingly difficult for dealers to continue offering cashless payment facilities.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Tamil Nadu petrol pump dealers threaten to halt UPI payments over account freezes

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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