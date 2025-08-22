Tata Capital Gears Up For Rs 174,530,980,000 IPO Ahead Of RBI Deadline

New Delhi: Tata Capital, the non-banking financial arm of the Tata Group, is preparing to launch its much-anticipated $2 billion IPO by the end of September, meeting the Reserve Bank of India’s mandatory listing deadline. The company is currently conducting investor roadshows to drum up interest.

The issue will include 210 million fresh shares and 266 million shares offered for sale by existing stakeholders. Tata Sons, which holds an 88.6 percent stake in Tata Capital, will offload around 230 million shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell 35.8 million shares. IFC currently owns 1.8 percent of the company.

Also Read: SEBI May Extend Equity Derivatives Tenure, Says Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier this month, Tata Capital filed updated draft papers for the IPO, detailing a public issue of up to 47.58 crore equity shares—a mix of 21 crore fresh issuance and an OFS of 26.58 crore shares, as per its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

If successful, the IPO will become the largest public issue in India’s financial sector, and the second Tata Group listing in recent years, following Tata Technologies’ strong market debut in November 2023.

Also Read: Govt Gives More Time For ITR Filing, But Return Processing Still Lags At Under 40%

On the financial front, Tata Capital’s performance has been robust. In Q1 FY2026, the company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 1,040.93 crore, compared with Rs 472.21 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income also climbed to Rs 7,691.65 crore, up from Rs 6,557.40 crore in Q1 FY2025.