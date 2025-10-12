Advertisement
TATA CAPITAL IPO LISTING DATE

Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: Listing Dates, GMP Trends, And Expected Debut Prices On Dalal Street

Tata Capital’s IPO is scheduled to list on October 13, 2025, followed by LG Electronics on October 14, 2025. Both companies have seen strong investor participation, reflecting optimism in India’s primary market.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Capital IPO vs LG Electronics IPO: Listing Dates, GMP Trends, And Expected Debut Prices On Dalal StreetFile Photo

New Delhi: The stock market is gearing up for a busy week as Tata Capital and LG Electronics prepare for their highly anticipated initial public offerings. Tata Capital’s IPO is scheduled to list on October 13, 2025, followed by LG Electronics on October 14, 2025. Both companies have seen strong investor participation, reflecting optimism in India’s primary market.

Expected Listing Prices

Market estimates suggest that Tata Capital may see a modest listing around Rs 330 per share, while LG Electronics could debut near Rs 1,500 per share. These figures highlight contrasting investor sentiment, with LG Electronics commanding stronger demand and valuation advantage.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Trends

In the grey market, both IPOs continue to trade at healthy premiums.

Tata Capital IPO GMP: Rs 7, implying a likely listing price of around Rs 333 (Rs 326 issue price + Rs 7).

LG Electronics IPO GMP: Rs 395, indicating a potential listing near Rs 1,535 (Rs 1,140 issue price + Rs 395).

These figures show higher excitement for LG Electronics’ debut, suggesting stronger near-term gains for investors.

Market Outlook

The twin IPOs reflect the robust investor appetite in India’s equity market amid improving liquidity and confidence. While Tata Capital’s performance is expected to be steady, LG Electronics’ issue has generated stronger market momentum.

Investors are advised to track listing day performance closely and assess both companies for long-term investment opportunities based on fundamentals rather than short-term price movement.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

