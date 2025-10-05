Tata Capital, LG Electronics Among 7 Issues To Raise Over Rs 30,000 Crore On Dalal Street

New Delhi: This week is going to be huge for the Indian stock market as seven companies are coming out with their initial public offerings (IPOs). Together, they are expected to raise around Rs 30,000 crore, which could make it one of the biggest fundraising weeks ever on Dalal Street. The list includes major names like Tata Capital and LG Electronics, along with a mix of public sector firms and smaller companies.

The Tata Capital IPO will open on October 6, with a price range between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share. The company plans to raise Rs 15,512 crore, which includes both new shares and an offer for sale from existing investors. It is expected to attract strong demand from both institutional and retail investors, given the Tata brand’s strong market reputation.

Right after Tata Capital, LG Electronics India will launch its IPO between October 7 and 9. The issue will be priced between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share. This IPO is purely an offer for sale, meaning the parent company is selling part of its stake in the Indian unit rather than issuing fresh shares. Market analysts expect good investor interest since LG is a household name and a leading player in the consumer electronics space.

Apart from these big offerings, a few other IPOs are also lined up. Rubicon Research will open its issue on October 9, planning to raise around Rs 1,377 crore. Public sector companies such as Canara Bank, Canara Robeco AMC, and Canara HSBC Life Insurance are also expected to hit the market this week. Additionally, a smaller company called Mittal Sections from the SME segment aims to raise about Rs 52.9 crore.

This lineup makes the coming week one of the most active in India’s IPO history. Although some weeks have seen a higher number of IPOs, very few have raised this much money. The only comparable event was the massive Hyundai Motor India IPO earlier this year, which alone raised nearly Rs 27,800 crore.

Most of these IPOs will open for subscription between October 6 and 10, and listings are expected soon after. A total of about 28 companies, including several small and mid-sized firms, are set to debut on the exchanges next week. This includes names like WeWork India, Advance Agrolife, and Pace Digitek.

Overall, the upcoming week will be a busy one for investors, with big-ticket IPOs and strong activity in both the mainboard and SME markets. It could also test market liquidity and investor appetite as companies rush to take advantage of positive sentiment before Diwali.