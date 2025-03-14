Tata Communication’s BIG decision! Appoints THIS Person As Chairman Of Its Board- Details Here

New Delhi: Tata Communications Ltd has appointed N Ganapathy Subramaniam as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Subramaniam, who joined the board as a non-executive director in December 2021, was approved for the role on Friday.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam has been a veteran of the Indian IT industry with over 40 years of experience. He has been appointed as the Chairman of Tata Communications' Board of Directors, effective March 14, 2025. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of TCS until May 2024. The appointment was approved by the board based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

"He has played a strategic role in several landmark initiatives that TCS undertook across banking, telecom and public services globally," the company said in a statement. "He has in-depth knowledge on technology, operations, product development, business transformation and change management as organizations manage their technology and business," according to the company statement.

“As a thought leader, he has spoken in global conferences and actively interacts to shape opinion across industry and the government," the statement added. Currently, N Ganapathy Subramaniam also holds the posts of chairman and non-executive director of the Board at Tata Elxsi Limited, chairman and non-executive director of the Board at Tejas Networks Limited, chairman of the Governing Council of Bharat6G Alliance.

Besides, he is a member of Institute Body at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and the president of the Executive Committee at The Society for the Rehabilitation of Crippled Children, Mumbai.

Tata Communications reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 236 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, registering an impressive year-on-year growth of 424 per cent. The company’s net profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 45 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its revenues from operations stood at Rs 5,798 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, registering a growth of 3.8 year-on-year over Rs 5,587.78 crore reported during the same quarter in 2023-24.

Sequentially, Tata Communications' net profit saw a 4 per cent rise in the October-December quarter from Rs 227 crore in the July-September quarter. The revenue also saw a growth of 1.2 per cent sequentially from Q2 and Q3 FY25. (With IANS Inputs)