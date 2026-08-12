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  • /Tata Group firms' stocks tumble up to 6% after Chandrasekaran rules out another term; TCS, TMPV top laggards

Tata Group firms' stocks tumble up to 6% after Chandrasekaran rules out another term; TCS, TMPV top laggards

Shares of several Tata Group-backed companies witnessed selling pressure as the chairman's decision raised uncertainty over succession at India's largest conglomerate.

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Tata Group firms' stocks tumble up to 6% after Chandrasekaran rules out another term; TCS, TMPV top laggards

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Tata Group firms' stocks tumble up to 6% after Chandrasekaran rules out another term; TCS, TMPV top laggards
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